‘The Conjuring 3’ Director’s ‘The Curse of La Llorona’ Gets First Teaser

The Conjuring creator James Wan is stepping away from the franchise and allowing director Michael Chaves to tackle the third film in the series. Check out the trailer for The Curse of La Llorona, which scored Chaves the gig, above. The Curse of La Llorona hits theaters on April 19, 2019.

The film’s description reads, “La Llorona. The Weeping Woman. A horrifying apparition, caught between Heaven and Hell, trapped in a terrible fate sealed by her own hand. The mere mention of her name has struck terror around the world for generations. In life, she drowned her children in a jealous rage, throwing herself in the churning river after them as she wept in pain. Now her tears are eternal. They are lethal, and those who hear her death call in the night are doomed.

“La Llorona creeps in the shadows and preys on the children, desperate to replace her own. As the centuries have passed, her desire has grown more voracious … and her methods more terrifying. In 1970s Los Angeles, La Llorona is stalking the night—and the children. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope to survive La Llorona’s deadly wrath may be a disillusioned priest and the mysticism he practices to keep evil at bay, on the fringes where fear and faith collide.

“Beware of her chilling wail…she will stop at nothing to lure you into the gloom. Because there is no peace for her anguish. There is no mercy for her soul. And there is no escape from the curse of La Llorona.”

The film stars Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez, and Marisol Ramirez, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen, and newcomer Roman Christou.

“While working closely with Chaves on The Curse of La Llorona, I got to know him as a filmmaker,” Wan shared when The Conjuring 3 director was confirmed. “Chaves’ ability to bring emotion to a story, and his understanding of mood and scares make him a perfect fit to direct the next Conjuring film.”

The last Conjuring film hit theaters in 2016, with the franchise earning multiple sequels in recent years. The upcoming third film will bring the focus back to Ed and Lorraine Warren and their case files.

“I am a huge fan of the Conjuring films,” Chaves said. “The movies are the rare combination that deliver both tremendous heart and awesome scares. It is both a total thrill and absolute honor to be working with James and the gang at New Line again.”

Check out The Curse of La Llorona when it hits theaters on April 19, 2019. Annabelle 3 hits theaters next summer, with The Conjuring 3 likely not hitting theaters until 2020.

