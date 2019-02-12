New ‘The Curse of La Llorona’ Trailer Debuts

An all-new trailer for The Curse of La Llorona has debuted and it will surely make you never want to take a bath again. Check out the creepy trailer above and see the film when it lands in theaters on April 19th.

The film’s description reads, “La Llorona. The Weeping Woman. A horrifying apparition, caught between Heaven and Hell, trapped in a terrible fate sealed by her own hand. The mere mention of her name has struck terror around the world for generations. In life, she drowned her children in a jealous rage, throwing herself in the churning river after them as she wept in pain. Now her tears are eternal. They are lethal, and those who hear her death call in the night are doomed.

“La Llorona creeps in the shadows and preys on the children, desperate to replace her own. As the centuries have passed, her desire has grown more voracious … and her methods more terrifying. In 1970s Los Angeles, La Llorona is stalking the night—and the children. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope to survive La Llorona’s deadly wrath may be a disillusioned priest and the mysticism he practices to keep evil at bay, on the fringes where fear and faith collide.

“Beware of her chilling wail…she will stop at nothing to lure you into the gloom. Because there is no peace for her anguish. There is no mercy for her soul. And there is no escape from the curse of La Llorona.”

The film stars Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez, and Marisol Ramirez, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen, and newcomer Roman Christou.

Making the upcoming film even more exciting is that it was directed by Michael Chaves, who was tapped by James Wan to direct The Conjuring 3, with this film giving audiences a look at what kinds of horrors we can expect from that film.

“While working closely with Chaves on The Curse of La Llorona, I got to know him as a filmmaker,” Wan previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “Chaves’ ability to bring emotion to a story, and his understanding of mood and scares make him a perfect fit to direct the next Conjuring film.”

