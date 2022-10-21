Damian Lewis Cast in Vampire Movie The Radleys

Vampire movies and shows seem to be back in full force with projects in the works like Renfield and The Last Voyage of the Demeter as well as the new Interview with the Vampire series on AMC. Another new project was just announced, The Radleys, which will be an adaptation of Matt Haig's popular supernatural dark comedy book of the same name. According to Deadline, the upcoming project will star Damien Lewis who is also executive producing via his production company Ginger Biscuit Entertainment.

The Radleys is being helmed by Heartstopper director Euros Lyn and produced by Debbie Gray (Good Luck To You Leo Grande) through Genesius Pictures and Cornerstone Films. The movie was written by Talitha Stevenson and based on a script by Jo Brand. You can read Deadline's description of the movie below:

"Story follows the Radley family, an ordinary family – or at least that's what the neighbors think. They are, in fact, vampires, and only parents Helen and Peter (Lewis) know about the family's true nature. They are 'abstainers', vampires who chose not to drink blood despite their natural cravings. Their teenagers, vegan Clara and lovesick Rowan, have no idea until one evening Clara is attacked by a boy in her class and her bloodthirsty instincts take over, forcing her parents to finally reveal the truth. With this revelation, Rowan questions his own identity, and the temptation to try his first taste of blood only grows stronger with the arrival of his uncle Will (also Lewis), Peter's twin brother and a practicing vampire, who pulls back the curtain on his vampiric life of hedonism and freedom. Will is all swagger and sex appeal and his presence throws the whole family off of their axis, unleashing suppressed desires for parents and teens alike."

When Is Nicolas Cage Playing Dracula?

One of the most anticipated vampire movies is Renfield, which is being released next year. The movie stars Nicholas Hoult as the titular Renfield, a henchman to Count Dracula, who is being played by Nic Cage. Ben Schwartz is also appearing the film as Teddy Lobo, a mobster. Recently, Schwartz talked about Cage's performance in the upcoming movie.

"People don't even know. There's so much more. There's so much more Nic Cage that you haven't seen," Schwartz said in a recent interview with The Playlist. "Nic Cage was a dream and lovely to work with. And when I was doing scenes with him, he was great, totally committed, and 100% in it. And you're just in awe…"

Renfield is expected to hit theaters on April 14, 2023. Stay tuned for more information about The Radleys.