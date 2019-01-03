‘Daredevil’ Gets Season 4 With ‘Bird Box’ Mashup

Daredevil may have been cancelled much to the dismay of many fans, but a new fan art mashup gives the Marvel Netflix series a new life — thanks to Bird Box.

Artist BossLogic recently shared on Instagram a poster he made that gives the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen the Season 4 the streaming giant denied it by transforming Bird Box star Sandra Bullock into the iconic character. The result? “Birdd Box”. Check it out below.

In Bird Box, Bullock plays Malorie, a mother who embarks on a dangerous journey down the river with her two children as they attempt to find a community where they will be safe from a mysterious entity that, once people see it, causes them to kill themselves. To protect herself and her children, they all must wear blindfolds at all times when outside.

It’s a pretty clever mashup — one of several we’ve seen for film that is the service’s most-watched original movie yet with over 45 million accounts viewing the film during its first week of release, including a pretty great Sesame Street one — but for Daredevil fans, the humor may be too soon.

Netflix cancelled Daredevil back in November and since then fans have discovered that the series was set to start filming that fourth season as early as February. Amy Rutberg, who plays Marci Stahl on the series, recently told Inverse that the cancellation of Daredevil was a surprise.

“My contacts at Marvel were very surprised,” Rutberg told Inverse. “Any of the rumors that it was a Marvel decision are wrong, I think it was purely a Netflix decision. That comes from personal conversations with people high up at Marvel. They were surprised.”

“We had heard rumors we would start production as early as February 2019,” Rutberg said. “It’s a little unusual to be that far ahead in the planning and cancel the show, which makes me think Netflix was laboring over whether or not to cancel it. My guess was it was not an easy decision.”

Also not easy is the thought of everything fans will miss now that the series is no more. Rutberg revealed that had the series been allowed to continue into seasons 4 and 5, Marci and Foggy would likely have ended up married.

“From a personal level, I would have loved to see what would have happened with Marci and Foggy,” Rutberg says. “I would have liked to see them get married. There probably would have been some conflict before, but sadly none of those things happened.”

Bird Box is now streaming on Netflix.

