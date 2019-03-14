‘Suspiria’ Director Claims Next Project Is a “Film Divided Into 8 Episodes”

Dario Argento’s last directing project came in 2012 with Dracula 3D, leaving fans to wonder when he’d return to the genre world. During a recent interview, the filmmaker teased his new project, inspiring speculation about whether the project was a film or a TV series.

“My new work will be a film divided into eight episodes,” Argento shared with Radio Rai 1’s Un Giorno da Pecora [H/T Bloody Disgusting]. “We’re working with my screenwriters, but there’s still a little time left.”

There are various ways that this information could be interpreted, as he could be saying that his new film is something of an anthology where one feature film delivers eight short stories. It’s also possible that, like Stranger Things, the filmmaker aims to deliver audiences one massive horror story that is so rich in mythology that multiple episodes are required to deliver the complete narrative.

The filmmaker added, “We have two or three titles and then we decide. The protagonist will be a woman. Because the company that co-produces it is American… we will shoot it in English.”

Argento also mentioned at some point in the interview that Netflix or Amazon could be the ultimate home for the endeavor, lending credence to the idea that the project would be a series.

While these details are all quite vague, considering how long the filmmaker has been gone from the horror world, any new insight is welcome. The last update fans got was back in 2017.

“I have a project, rather two,” Argento confessed at a gallery reception honoring his career. “Let’s see what will start first. Of course it is always horror. It will be something new.”

This wouldn’t be Argento’s first foray into episodic directing, having crafted the “Pelts” and “Jenifer” segments of the Masters of Horror anthology series.

One of 2018’s biggest hits in the horror world was Luca Gudaganino’s reimagining of Argento’s Suspiria. Many horror fans may have commended the bold take on the source material, yet Argento himself wasn’t a big fan.

“I saw the remake of Suspiria at the cinema. It did not excite me, it betrayed the spirit of the original film: there is little fear, there is no music,” Argento shared with Radio Rai 1’s Un Giorno da Pecora [H/T Indie for Bunnies]. “The film has not satisfied me so much, it’s like that, a refined film, like [director Luca] Guadagnino, who is a fine person.”

The film did indeed have music, composed by Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, but Argento’s comments likely reflect that he felt the score wasn’t as impactful as the work done by Goblin on the original 1977 movie.

Argento didn’t claim the film was an entire failure, as he noted the director “makes beautiful tables, beautiful curtains, beautiful dishes, all beautiful.”

Stay tuned for details on Argento’s upcoming projects.

