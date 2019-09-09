Dark Shadows Sequel Series Being Developed by The CW

The Dark Shadows franchise might be headed into a new era. According to a new report from Deadline, The CW and Warner Bros. Television are working to develop a sequel series based on the 1966 series, which would be titled Dark Shadows: Reincarnation. The sequel is described as an hourlong gothic horror drama, with a pilot episode that would come from Revenge and Ghost Whisperer alum Mark B. Perry, who has reportedly been pursuing the rights to the franchise for the past two years.

Dark Shadows: Reincarnation will be a modern-day continuation of the strange, terrifying, and sexy saga of the Collins family of Collinsport, Maine — a mysterious, influential, publicity-shy group hiding a ghastly secret: For the past 400 years, they’ve lived under a curse that bedevils their blue blood with every imaginable supernatural creature and horror. The series aims to “harken back” to the original Dark Shadows, which became significantly popular when it initially debuted in the 1960s. The series was subsequently revived in a 1995 series, a 2005 TV movie, and Tim Burton’s 2012 film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As a first-generation fan, it’s been a dream of mine to give Dark Shadows the Star Trek treatment since way back in the ’80s when Next Generation was announced, so I’m beyond thrilled and humbled to be entrusted with this resurrection.” Perry said in a statement. “And while I could never hope to fill Dan Curtis’ very large shoes, I do aspire to carry them a little farther into the future. I also want to reassure the fans of the original that this version will treat the show’s mythology with the same reverence given to Star Trek, but will also make the show accessible for audiences who aren’t yet familiar with the macabre world of the Collinses. My plan is to take as few liberties as possible with the Dark Shadows canon, while bearing in mind a quote from a 1970s episode delivered by the inimitable Oscar-nominee Grayson Hall as Dr. Julia Hoffman: ‘The Collins family history is not particularly famous for its accuracy.’”

Perry will executive produce the series alongside Amasia Entertainment’s Michael Helfant, Bradley Gallo and Tracy Mercer, along with Tracy Curtis and Cathy Curtis, the daughters of original series creator Dan Curtis.

“I knew Tracy was a die-hard fan of my father’s work and would protect his vision by bringing on someone who understood how special this property is,” Tracy Curtis said. “My expectations were surpassed when she introduced us to Mark and I heard his incredible take. I felt my father was watching from above and smiling down on us. Tracy and I couldn’t be happier to have Mark take viewers back to Collinwood. Mark has opened up our father’s universe with fresh storylines and new characters that will delight original fans even as they thrill younger viewers.”

“Mark’s talent, unique take, and absolute fanboy love for Dark Shadows made him our ideal showrunner,” Tracy Mercer added.

If the series does make it on to The CW, it will be just the latest established IP to be a part of the network, joining a crop of DC Comics-inspired shows, the Archie Comics dramas Riverdale and Katy Keene, and a reboot of Nancy Drew.