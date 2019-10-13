David Harbour Throws Shade at Hellboy in SNL Monologue

David Harbour is hosting tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, taking him but a matter of seconds to namedrop Hellboy. During his opening monologue, he was ranting about the people who only recognized him from Stranger Things, causing him to list all kinds of movies he’s appeared in recently. That included Harbour-starring reboot from Lionsgate. As it turns out, Harbour is very well aware of the poor reception the Neil Marshall-directed film received.

After the Studio 8H crowd applauded Hellboy, Harbour threw shade at the movie, saying he was surprised after being showered with applause for mentioning the role. The film still has a paltry 17 percent Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the review aggregating website says it’s “bereft of the imaginative flair that made earlier Hellboys so enjoyable.”

The reboot also bombed commercially, grossing just $21.9 million worldwide against a reported budget of $50m. When we spoke with Harbour ahead of the premiere of Stranger Things Season Four, he confirmed he hasn’t been contacted for a sequel to the film. To that length, the actor revealed he doubts a follow-up will ever materialize after the poor performance.

“I don’t think there’ll be much of a light,” Harbour said. “There’s a lot of people who reach out to me who really loved it and really enjoyed the new take, and were just happy to see him back on the screen, but I know in the culture at large, I don’t think it was very well received.”

“I don’t think it made a lot of money. I don’t really keep up with those things too much to be honest, but I don’t think the perception was that it was a hit, and so in that way, I don’t know that the risk is worth it,” the actor continued. “I think the idea is to move on. The producers spoke to me just saying ‘Great job,’ they really liked what I did, but I haven’t heard anything about a sequel, and I’m not hanging my hat on anything like that.”

