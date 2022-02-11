The Dead Files Returns With New Episodes on Travel Channel and Discovery+ This Month

When a homeowner feels that they are experiencing an otherworldly phenomenon, there are only so many places they can turn to in hopes of finding answers, as they either attempt to find real-world explanations for these occurrences or look to another realm. With Travel Channel’s The Dead Files, homeowners get the best of both worlds as a former homicide detective and a medium team up to tackle the mystery to find the facts behind possible hauntings or to confirm that spirits from beyond have made themselves at home. New episodes of The Dead Files will debut on the Travel Channel and discovery+ on February 26th.

Per press release, “Former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi and physical medium Amy Allan are back on the case, bringing their unique skills and perspectives to help solve devastating paranormal mysteries for beleaguered families when The Dead Files returns with all-new episodes beginning Saturday, February 26th at 10 p.m. ET on Travel Channel. New episodes will launch the same day on discovery+.

“For years, the talented duo has been called upon by property owners who are overwhelmed with unexplained activity and in desperate need of answers and resolution. DiSchiavi, a former NYPD homicide detective, and Allan, a physical medium, tackle each paranormal case from their unique expertise and vantage points. DiSchiavi researches the facts around each haunted location, interviewing witnesses, experts and historians. Digging into archives and records, he pieces together a clearer picture of the situation. As a physical medium, Allan sees and communicates with the dead. First assessing each property in a blind walk-through, she uses her gifts to identify what underlying entities reside there and why. Keeping their findings hidden from each other, DiSchiavi and Allan avoid all contact with one another — coming together only at the very end to reveal their shocking discoveries to the property owners, and each other, in an effort to put an end to the activity and help restore peace.

“In the premiere episode, Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan travel to Bluffton, South Carolina, where a distraught restaurant owner is convinced something evil is out to ruin her business. Aside from the shocking amount of bad luck the owner and her husband have endured, they are also hearing voices, seeing ghastly apparitions, and experiencing deteriorating health and drastic mood changes. Their staff is scared, and they fear their customers could be the next targets. As DiSchiavi uncovers a deep and disturbing history of the property, Allan immediately encounters a hoard of entities and shadow figures surrounding the building — waiting to terrorize any that cross their path. Exhausted and out of options, the owner clings to the hope that DiSchiavi and Allan can help stop the dead from overrunning the restaurant and her life.”

Upcoming episodes are as follows:

“Hell’s Kitchen” – Premieres Saturday, February 26th at 10 p.m. ET on Travel Channel

“They Come at Night” – Premieres Saturday, March 5th at 10 p.m. ET on Travel Channel

A distraught woman in Flatwoods, Kentucky, claims an evil presence in her home killed her best friend. She’s terrified that if Amy Allan and Steve DiSchiavi can’t uncover the source of the violent paranormal activity, she and her sister may be next.

“Sudden Awakening” – Premieres Saturday, March 12th at 10 p.m. ET on Travel Channel

In Shelby Township, Michigan, a mom’s perfect life is crumbling before her eyes as the dead invade her home. She makes a desperate plea to Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan to make sense of the unexplained activity and save her family from a menacing entity called the “Tall Killer.”

“Protect the Children” – Premieres Saturday, March 19th at 10 p.m. ET on Travel Channel

Amy Allan and Steve DiSchiavi travel to Northfield, Ohio, to help a desperate mother who claims an evil presence is threatening her children and tearing her marriage apart. The family must conquer this dark energy before it destroys their happiness once and for all.



Check out new episodes of The Dead Files starting on February 26th on the Travel Channel and discovery+.

