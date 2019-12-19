Doctor Sleep Home Video Details Released, Including 3-Hour Extended Cut

Despite a less than awesome showing at the box office, Warner Bros. Pictures’ Doctor Sleep found its fans when it was released earlier this year. The sequel movie to The Shining clocked in at two hours and thirty two minutes long, making it just a few minutes longer than Stanley Kubrick’s original film from 1980. Now, the film is already on its way to home media, and when it debuts it will be even longer thanks to the extended Director’s Cut that will be released in early 2020. Pre-orders are live now.

The home media release of Doctor Sleep will include both the theatrical cut and the director’s cut, which features an additional 28 minutes of footage and brings its final run time to three hours total. It’s unclear what other additional features will be included on the release as well, but fans can likely expect some behind-the-scenes looks at bringing the sequel and its recreation of the Overlook Hotel. Doctor Sleep will be released on digital platforms on January 21 and on 4K & blu-ray on February 4. Check out the official cover art below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Doctor Sleep stars Ewan McGregor as the grown-up version of The Shining‘s child protagonist, Danny Torrance. In the film, Danny remains haunted by his trauma from the Overlook, roaming the world and dulling his psychic abilities by falling into the same vices as his father. Once Dan meets a young girl named Abra with a powerful gift like him, he sets out to help her when she becomes the target of a roaming band of killers called The True Knot.

The film marks director MIke Flanagan’s second time adapting Stephen King‘s work (the director also helmed Gerald’s Game in 2017), revealing that he’ll soon be making yet another movie based on the acclaimed author’s work, but he won’t say which one just yet.

“[Stephen King and I] are talking actively about what’s next, and we have a great idea for that I’m not allowed to talk about yet,” Flanagan revealed to CinemaBlend. “But it’s really cool, and yeah, I expect there will be another chance to play in that sandbox very soon.”

While the director had earned success with films like Oculus, Hush, and Gerald’s Game, his breakout success came with last year’s The Haunting of Hill House, an experience lauded both for its horrors and its compelling drama. A second season of the series is moving forward, with Flanagan handing directorial duties over to other collaborators, leading us to wonder when he’ll find the time to dive into another King adaptation. It was reveled after Doctor Sleep disappointed at the box office (grossing $71 million worldwide), that Flanagan had been working on a third film in the series, this time focused on Dick Hallorann, the chef at the Overlook Hotel played by Scatman Crothers & Carl Lumbly who befrends Danny in the original film and novel.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

(H/T Bloody Disgusting)