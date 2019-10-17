Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep to Screen 9 Days Early

The follow-up to Stephen King‘s The Shining, Doctor Sleep, is set to hit theaters on November 8th, just as the weather starts to offer a chill in the air that will remind you of the frigid Overlook Hotel. For lucky Fandango VIP members, you’ll have the opportunity to check out the film even earlier, as participating theaters will be screening the film on October 30th, just in time for Halloween. To find the participating theater near you, you can head to https://www.Fandango.com/DoctorSleep. The rest of us can check out Doctor Sleep when it lands in theaters officially on November 8th.

“We’re excited to work with Warner Bros to offer film fans their first chance to see Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep on October 30th, just in time for Halloween,” Fandango President Paul Yanover shared in a statement. “With our early access screenings, we are committed to ‘eventizing’ the movies and working closely with studios and filmmakers to surprise and delight moviegoers.”

Fans and members of Fandango VIP, Fandango’s free-to-join rewards program, can get a first look at the film at approximately 400 theaters nationwide. Participating theatre chains include AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark, Marcus Theatres, Harkins Theatres, and many more.

In the film, “Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the ‘shine.’ Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality.”

King’s The Shining is one of his most beloved books, with the 1980 film adaptation being considered one of the best horror movies of all time. One big difference between the novel and the film, however, is that the book sees the destruction of the Overlook Hotel while the film keeps the structure intact. In 2013, King delivered his sequel novel Doctor Sleep, continuing the narrative of Danny Torrance in the aftermath of his horrifying stay in Colorado.

With this new Doctor Sleep, director Mike Flanagan aims to not only adapt the source material authentically, but also honor the Stanley Kubrick film, making for an ambitious endeavor.

Doctor Sleep hits theaters on November 8th.

