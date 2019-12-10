Scott Derrickson Teases R-Rated Horror Film After Doctor Strange Sequel

Once work on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is complete, filmmaker Scott Derrickson is making his much-anticipated return to the world of R-rated horror. Monday night, the director took to Twitter to reveal he’s currently working on a spooky project with long-time collaborator C. Robert Cargill, something the pair will start developing after the Doctor Strange follow-up hits theaters. Derrickson’s last R-rated horror film came with 2015’s Sinister 2, a project he and Cargill co-wrote.

“I’m often asked if I’ll ever return to R-Rater horror. The answer is a resounding YES,” Derrickson tweeted. “After Doctor Strange: In the Mutiverse [sic] of Madness, I’ll get straight into a horror film I’ve already written with @Massawyrm.”

Shortly after Derrickson made his tweets, Cargill took to the microblogging service to unveil a few additional details about the project. “Since we’re talking about such things, we’ve got a lot of surprises dropping over the next few months,” Cargill tweeted. “Scott and I have been busy boys. All sorts of irons in the fire.”

In a follow-up tweet, Cargill revealed the movie will be an adaptation of a project written by legendary horror scribe Joe Hill. “Man, thanks for all the love, you guys. @scottderrickson and I have been sitting on this secret for a while, but we’re super excited about it. Can’t wait to make it. Might as well also tell you it’s an adaptation of a @joe_hill joint. Everything else we gotta keep quiet ATM.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theaters May 7, 2021.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney