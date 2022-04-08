Documentary About Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Wraps Production

Robert Englund is a name that’s been synonymous with horror for decades. The actor first played Freddy Kruger in Nightmare on Elm Street back in 1984 and continued to play the role in all of the sequels. Englund has over 165 acting credits to his name and he will soon be seen playing Victor Creel in the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things. While Englund has no plans to return to the role of Freddy Kruger, fans can learn all about his history in the upcoming documentary, Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story. According to a new report from Deadline, the film just wrapped production.

Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story features interviews with Englund as well as Lance Henriksen, Eli Roth, Tony Todd, Bill Moseley, Lin Shaye, Heather Langenkamp, Englund’s wife Nancy Booth, and more. The doc was helmed by Gary Smart (producer and writer on Pennywise: The Story Of IT) and written by Neil Morris and Smart. Smart also produced the film along with Christopher Griffiths (RoboDoc: The Story of Robocop), John Campopiano (Pennywise: The Story of IT), Adam Evans (Leviathan: The Story of Hellraiser), Michael Perez (Never Sleep Again! The Elm Street Legacy) Hank Starrs (Hollywood Bulldogs: The Rise and Falls of the Great British Stuntman), and executive-produced by Laurence Gornall.

“This unique and intimate portrait captures the man behind the glove and gives us a wonderful insight into the world of a classic Hollywood Icon,” Smart shared. “We are both honored and privileged to have the full support and participation of Robert (Englund) in the making of this documentary. He is absolutely delighted with our tribute to his long and varied career.”

Back in 2017, Englund told Entertainment Weekly that his days playing the horror icon were over.

“I’m too old to do another Freddy now,” Englund shared. “If I do a fight scene now it’s got to be real minimal because I can’t snap my head for eight different takes and different angles. My spine gets sore. I can still be mean and scary, but I’m mostly relegated now to sort of Van Helsing roles, old doctors and sh*t. So it’s fun that the last moment of me ever playing Freddy is a wink to the audience.”

“It’s like, I had a good run, I had a good time,” Englund continued. “And no one plans for this in your career. When I was wearing tights and doing Shakespeare, I didn’t say I wanted to be famous for playing this boogeyman. Careers happen and one of the pieces of advice I give to people is I’m sure you’ll do a great pilot or you’ll do a little independent art movie and it won’t go anywhere and then you might do your Intern No. 3 on Grey’s Anatomy and that’s the one that becomes the huge hit. People just don’t know. And when you’ve survived as long as I have and you see that, you can be real happy that you got 20 years as Freddy Krueger, you know?”

