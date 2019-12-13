Netflix Reveals Dracula TV Series Release Date

The classic story of Dracula will be told in a brand new way next year, with the debut of the Netflix and BBC TV series from Sherlock creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat. Dracula stars Claes Bang as the titular character and tells his story over the course of three 90-minute episodes, following the Count’s move from Transylvania to Victorian London. Netflix had previously announced that the series would arrive on the streaming service in January but failed to offer an official release date. That changed on Friday when the trailer was released.

Netflix’s trailer was the same as the one BBC released back in October, but it did confirm when the show would be making its streaming debut. All three episodes of Dracula will launch on Netflix on January 4th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gatiss, Moffat, and Hartswood Films head Sue Vertue all executive produce the series. Joining Bang in the cast are Joanna Scanlon, Morfydd Clark, Lujza Richter, John Heffernan, and Dolly Wells. Dracula will be Moffat’s first new project since stepping down as the Doctor Who showrunner following six seasons with the series.

The hope is that Dracula can recapture the success that Moffat and Gatiss found with Sherlock, which has been a wildly popular show since it first debuted on BBC. Like Dracula, Sherlock is a reimagining of a classic character made to be more inventive than its source material. Benedict Cumberbatch stars in the series as Sherlock Holmes.

“There have always been stories about great evil,” Moffat and Gatiss said when the show was first announced. “What’s special about Dracula is that Bram Stoker gave evil its own hero.”

Vertue added, “There’s nothing like fresh blood.”

BBC’s director of content Charlotte Moore is certainly behind anything these two creators work on. She said, “Genius duo Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss turn their attentions to Dracula for unmissable event television on BBC One.”

Are you looking forward to Dracula on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!