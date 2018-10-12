Christopher Lee’s ‘Dracula: Prince of Darkness’ Getting Deluxe Blu-ray Treatment

Dracula is one of the most iconic characters in all of fiction, with multiple performers delivering compelling portrayals of the vampire in a number of different live-action projects. Christopher Lee delivered a defining performance of the character in 1966’s Dracula: Prince of Darkness, which is getting the Collector’s Edition Blu-ray treatment from Scream Factory. Learn more about the disc’s details below before it hits shelves on December 18th.

Four English tourists find themselves stranded in the mysterious village of Karlsbad, a sinister and remote place with a deadly, dark legend. Their journey leads them to an abandoned castle where a nightmarish destiny awaits them: an evil in need of resurrection, a blood-craving beast known only as Count Dracula, Prince of Darkness (Christopher Lee, The Lord Of The Rings films, Wicker Man). Released in 1966, this film presents the legendary Lee’s second outing as Dracula, with Hammer Films pushing the cinematic boundaries of graphic gore and terror.

The set’s special features are as follows:

Release will come with a slipcover (guaranteed for three months after its original release date).

The newly-commissioned artwork pictured comes to us from artist Mark Maddox. This art will be front-facing and the reverse side of the wrap will showcase the original theatrical poster art design.

Extras are still underway and will be announced later in Nov. We are reconfirming today though that we have an all-new High-Def transfer in the works.

Additionally, for those of you who can’t wait to get their hands on the disc, you can pre-order the Blu-ray now, which will include a free 18″x24″ poster featuring the all-new cover art, while supplies last.

Dracula: Prince of Darkness was one of Hammer Films’ most successful tales of terror, with the studio establishing itself as a seminal horror studio in the ’60s and ’70s. The studio offered audiences gothic tales that often took place in lavish castles and landscapes, delivering heavy doses of romance along with chilling tales.

The late ’70s saw a rise of the slasher film, which was a massive departure from Hammer’s films that relied more on production value and acting talent than gore, with the studio’s productions dwindling in number during the ’80s.

You can head to Scream Factory to pre-order your copy now before it hits shelves December 18th.

