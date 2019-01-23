Sylvester Stallone Offers Update on Edgar Allan Poe Biopic Script

Over the course of his career, Sylvester Stallone has amassed some impressive writing credits, including Rocky, First Blood, and Cliffhanger. The filmmaker recently took to Instagram to make a promise to his fans that his script for an Edgar Allan Poe biopic would eventually be completed, even if he has been working on it for multiple decades.

Stallone shared glimpses of the script with the comment, “It’s a long road to reach your goals but it’s definitely worth the journey…”

In the video, the filmmaker detailed, “It’s a never-ending journey, and I would hate myself if I don’t continue it at least to the best of my ability and try to see it, actually, come to fruition. To be able to go out there and say, ‘I accomplished it. It may have taken 45 years-50 years, but it’s done.’ Anyway. That’s what I’m working on. It’s been one of the great challenges of my life.”

This isn’t the first time Stallone has shared details about the project on his social media account, having previously shared an image of himself in costume as the iconic horror author.

Stallone included the caption, “The only surviving picture that has never been seen anywhere before… The first serious screenplay I ever wrote was about the great writer Edgar Allan Poe, at one time I had aspirations to play him and this was part of the costume design… But I realized I wasn’t really right for the part, so this is all that remains. Maybe someday I’ll direct, who knows?”

After the breakout success of Rocky, Stallone grew a following for his work in the action genre, making the concept of a Poe biopic sound surprising to his fans. However, it’s clearly a project he’s passionate about and, while we might never see Stallone become the iconic writer, the project could come together eventually.

Many of Poe’s works have been adapted into films, with 2012’s The Raven attempting to not only bring his stories to life, but also create a fictional tale focusing on the author’s final days. The John Cusack-starring film earned $29.6 million worldwide and sits at 22 percent positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

