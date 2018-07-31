‘Eli Roth’s History of Horror’ Gets Premiere Date on AMC

As part of AMC‘s “Visionaries” documentary series, Eli Roth is delivering the six-part History of Horror, bringing together some of the most prominent voices in the genre to discuss its history. The network has announced that the series will kick off at midnight on Sunday, October 14th.

“Featuring A-list storytellers like Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Jason Blum, Robert Englund, Linda Blair, Tippi Hedren, Rob Zombie, Haley Joel Osment, Jack Black, John Landis, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more, Eli Roth’s History of Horror brings together the masters of horror – icons and stars who define the genre – to explore its biggest themes and reveal the inspirations and struggles behind its past and present.

“Each one-hour episode will take viewers on a chilling exploration of how horror has evolved through the eras and impacted society, as well as why loyal fans remain addicted to fear.”

“I’m thrilled to be part of this incredible series. For years, I’ve wanted to create a definitive ‘History of Horror,’ a living record of the genre with interviews from all the greats, old and new,” Roth explained of the series when it was announced. “Sadly, we lose more of these masters every year and with them go their stories and experiences. This show will serve as a record for future generations — fans and filmmakers alike — to enjoy. I could not be prouder to create this with AMC.”

The filmmaker burst onto the scene with his debut feature film Cabin Fever, which became a huge hit for fans of practical special effects, thanks to its many depictions of a flesh-eating virus and its satirical and twisted sense of humor. He followed that film with Hostel, the story of a group of backpackers who stumble into the seedy underbelly of rich people who have a sadistic desire to torture people.

Over the years, the filmmaker delivered audiences the films Green Inferno, Knock Knock, and Death Wish, though they didn’t quite capture the attention of audiences the way his first films managed to. Roth expanded his skills into the world of acting, starring in films like Grindhouse and Inglorious Basterds.

Before the massive influx of Netflix original series, Roth helped deliver the streaming platform’s first horror series Hemlock Grove, helping confirm audience interest in binge-watching horror series.

Given his multiple forays in various genre projects, his new documentary series is sure to be fascinating and comprehensive.

Check out Eli Roth’s History of Horror when it debuts at midnight on Sunday, October 14th on AMC.

