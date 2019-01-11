Elvira Giving “Serious Thought” to ‘Mistress of the Dark’ Sequel

More than 30 years after the debut of her first feature film, Cassandra Peterson, better known as her alter ego Elvira, is keeping the possibility open that a sequel to the movie could come together.

During a recent Q&A on Instagram, Peterson was asked about the possibility of doing a sequel, to which she replied, “I’m giving this some serious thought. A LOT of people ask this question, so I’m thinking one more… we’ll see!”

Elvira debuted in the early ’80s as a horror host who would introduce TV audiences to a number of schlocky B-movies, often interjecting various comedy bits before and after commercial breaks. Her humor and sex appeal made her a massive hit not just with horror fans, but with all of pop culture, helping define the decade.

In 1988, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark landed in theaters, a comedy about Elvira inheriting an old mansion in a conservative town which doesn’t take kindly to her presence. Peterson also starred in 2001’s Elvira’s Haunted Hills, which served as a prequel in the character’s legacy.

Another interesting question that arose in the Instagram Q&A was about making her TV series, Elvira’s Movie Macabre, available on Netflix. In response to the idea, Peterson replied, “I’m workin’ on it!”

Elvira remains a prominent figure in the genre, thanks to Peterson appearing at various conventions across the country and hosting a number of live events. During a recent live appearance, Peterson confirmed that she was shopping around a script she had written featuring Elvira with streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.

Whether or not this is potentially a sequel to Mistress of the Dark or a project independent of that is unclear.

Despite the actress seeming hopeful that the film could come to fruition, she previously shared with ComicBook.com that she didn’t think another film was in the cards for the character.

“I go back and forth on that,” Peterson told ComicBook.com about her interests in another movie. “Honestly, I kind of feel like you can’t reheat an old soufflé, and I wouldn’t want to make another Elvira film if it didn’t have the impact that the first one had, and that one has become a real cult classic.”

The performer likened her character’s popularity to another pop culture personality from the ’80s, Paul Reubens’ Pee-Wee Herman, and the underwhelming response of his Netflix special.

“Pee-Wee’s first movie was so freaking great and then he did the Netflix one and I loved it, I absolutely adored it,” Peterson gushed. “I thought it was great, but people still criticized it by comparing it to that first one and it’s like, how are you ever going to do that again? It was just magic, and I’m afraid of doing that and going, ‘Yeah, Elvira did another film and, you know. It didn’t live up to the first one.’ That’s just kind of a bummer.”

