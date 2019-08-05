Event Horizon Being Developed as TV Series From Godzilla vs. Kong Director

In 1997, horror and sci-fi fans were given Event Horizon, which blended practical effects with CGI to deliver audiences an experience akin to Hellraiser in space. Unfortunately, it failed to make an impact at the box office, unable to earn back even half of its production budget in its domestic release. Luckily, the decades since the film’s release have been much kinder on it, earning it a cult following for its ambitious concept and gruesome practical effects. Amazon Studios and Paramount Television have finally embraced the film’s accomplishments and have begun developing a TV series based on the premise with Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard serving as Executive Producer and director, per Variety.

The outlet describes the film’s story as focusing on “a spaceship that disappeared after testing an experimental gravity drive capable of creating an artificial black hole that was meant to allow the ship to travel to distant points in the galaxy. A rescue crew and the gravity drive’s inventor are sent to investigate after the ship mysteriously reappears, only to discover that the ship traveled to a hellish dimension outside of the known universe that infects the ship with a sinister sentience, leading to multiple deaths.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film was directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and starred Laurence Fishburne and Sam Neill.

One reason why the film struggled was that, with Titanic set to land in theaters in September of 1997, Paramount wanted to have a hit film leading into the release of James Cameron’s epic, shortening the production and editing time of Event Horizon. The film’s initial rough cut was more than two hours long, with the studio requesting a much shorter cut, only for Event Horizon to land in theaters at 96 minutes long. Once the film began to find an audience on home video, Anderson had hoped to find the deleted footage to release a director’s cut, yet discovered that the footage had been damaged or destroyed, making such a cut impossible.

Wingard’s breakthrough film was 2013’s You’re Next, which was a home invasion thriller with a self-referential sense of humor. He followed that up with The Guest in 2014 and Blair Witch in 2016, before delivering audiences an adaptation of the manga Death Note for Netflix. Godzilla vs. Kong marks his biggest production yet, though with a passionate following of horror fans, his involvement in reinventing the Event Horizon lore will surely excite fans of the film.

Stay tuned for details on the Event Horizon TV series.

Are you looking forward to the series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!