‘Evil Dead 2’ 4K Blu-ray Release Gets Trailer

When director Sam Raimi was forcing actor Bruce Campbell to throw himself around an empty cabin while pretending to be battling evil spirits, he likely aimed to merely have his film, Evil Dead 2, play in theaters. 30 years after its release, the film is getting a restored 4K Blu-ray release which is packed with special features. Check out the trailer for the release above and learn about the special features below.

After the shocking and notorious cult classic The Evil Dead impaled its way into the minds of a whole generation, visionary maverick director Sam Raimi decided to elaborate on its twisted scenario. Featuring B-movie legend Bruce Campbell in his most iconic role, Evil Dead 2 is a gore-fuelled, splatstick masterpiece that gleefully stomps on the entrails of good taste whilst puking in the face of Hollywood with no apologies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The special features are as follows:

Blu-ray special features

Blu-ray Film and Commentary

Audio Commentary with Sam Raimi, Scott Spiegel, Bruce Campbell, and Greg Nicotero

Bloody and Groovy, Baby! – Tribute to Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead 2

Shallowed Souls: Making of Evil Dead 2

Cabin Fever: A “Fly on the Wall”

Road to Wadesboro: Revisiting the shooting location with filmmaker Tony Elwood

The Gore the Merrier: Making of Evil Dead 2

Interview with Bruce Campbell

Trailer

4K Ultra HD special features

4K Ultra HD Film

Blu-ray Film and Commentary (as above)

Blu-ray special features (as above)

While the film is an undeniable classic in the horror genre, it’s likely the only Evil Dead 2 we will be enjoying for the foreseeable future, as it’s unclear if we’ll ever get a follow-up to the 2013 Evil Dead reboot.

“Look, I love those movies,” Alvarez shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Making my Evil Dead was an amazing experience, it was my first film. So, going back at some point will be a possibility. I mean, I’m really good friends with all those guys, with Bruce, and [director] Sam [Raimi], and [producer] Rob [Tapert]. So, we always chat about it.”

Fans might have to wait patiently for a sequel to the remake to take shape, but the director’s comments imply that whatever wait will be worth it.

“The good news — and I think that’s what sometimes people don’t understand — is, none of those guys will make any of these movies just because they can, just because it’s good business. They will only make it if they believe they have some good story to tell. A lot of people say that in this industry, but most of the time it’s not true,” Alvarez admitted. “With those guys, all of us involved in those movies, we will just make them if we believe there’s a story that has to be told, and is awesome, and is great, and we believe that it will be better than anything that will be done before in that world. [When] we find that story, when we all agree on what it is, it will probably happen.”

The Evil Dead 2 4k Blu-ray will be released in the UK on March 4th.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!