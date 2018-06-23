‘Evil Dead’ Remake Director Teases Sequel Will “Probably” Happen With the Right Story

Bruce Campbell’s time with the Evil Dead franchise might be over, but much like many of the series’ characters themselves, the series could come back from the dead for a new film. Fede Alvarez, who directed the 2013 reboot, recently teased that a follow-up film is always possible, though he says that the project would only move forward if a story worth being told emerged.

“Look, I love those movies,” Alvarez shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Making my Evil Dead was an amazing experience, it was my first film. So, going back at some point will be a possibility. I mean, I’m really good friends with all those guys, with Bruce, and [director] Sam [Raimi], and [producer] Rob [Tapert]. So, we always chat about it.”

The filmmaker recently finished production on The Girl In the Spider’s Web, which hits theaters November 9th, possibly opening up room in his schedule. Last week, Alvarez claimed that, were Uruguay to win the World Cup, he’d move forward with an Evil Dead sequel.

Fans might have to wait patiently for a sequel to the remake to take shape, but the director’s comments imply that whatever wait will be worth it.

“The good news — and I think that’s what sometimes people don’t understand — is, none of those guys will make any of these movies just because they can, just because it’s good business. They will only make it if they believe they have some good story to tell. A lot of people say that in this industry, but most of the time it’s not true,” Alvarez admitted. “With those guys, all of us involved in those movies, we will just make them if we believe there’s a story that has to be told, and is awesome, and is great, and we believe that it will be better than anything that will be done before in that world. [When] we find that story, when we all agree on what it is, it will probably happen.”

The remake avoided directly adapting the original film’s storyline and instead served as a spiritual reboot, combining surrealism and nightmare logic as dark forces descended on a cabin.

In 2015, Ash vs. Evil Dead debuted on Starz, which saw the return of Campbell as Ash Williams and fit in line with the narrative of the first three films. The network canceled the series after its third season, resulting in Campbell officially hanging up his chainsaw.

