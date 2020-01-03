Evil Dead Creator Reveals What It Would Take for the Remake to Get a Sequel

Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead is considered one of the horror genre’s most beloved films, making it difficult for the 2013 remake to match that film’s success, but producer Raimi wouldn’t be opposed to that remake getting a follow-up film, but only if Fede Alvarez were to return to write and direct the adventure. The filmmaker’s next projects have already begun to develop, while Raimi has previously confirmed that a new filmmaker is in the process of writing a new Evil Dead, so while it doesn’t sound entirely impossible, a sequel to the remake moving forward anytime soon seems unlikely.

“If Fede would write or direct it, yes, in a split second!” Raimi shared on Reddit when asked about the sequel potential.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite the remake’s many accomplishments, the film was devoid of Bruce Campbell’s Ash Williams character, with some audiences having a harder time emotionally connecting with all-new characters. In 2015, Campbell returned to the franchise, as did Raimi, to deliver audiences the TV series Ash vs. Evil Dead, depicting the continued adventures of the character and his encounters with evil. After three seasons, Campbell officially retired from the character.

While fans might have a long wait ahead of them for a sequel to the remake, a new film is still assuredly on the horizon.

“It’s okay to pass it along to another idiot to try and stop evil from destroying the world,” Campbell shared at last year’s Rock and Shock convention about the role of Ash. “One idiot tried⁠—he did pretty good. It’s time to let other innocent people with no skills try to save the world. And there’s more stories to tell.”

He added, “So we think we have a cool premise. We have a new filmmaker that Sam Raimi has hand-chosen. So he’s very involved in it. Will be involved in the story. And we’ll try and make sure the actors don’t completely suck. And then we’re gonna make another one, yeah. There’s lots of stories…creepy books…lots of people to torment.”

Alvarez did, however, previously reveal he had some concepts in mind for a follow-up film.

“It continues the first one. The coincidences on events between the first film and mine are not coincidences, but more like dark fate created by the evil book. (Ash car is still there rusting away),” Alvarez shared of one plan for a sequel.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Evil Dead franchise.

Would you like to see the remake get a sequel? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!