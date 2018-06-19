‘Evil Dead’ Remake Director Teases Sequel Depending on World Cup Winner

Fans had to say goodbye to one corner of the Evil Dead universe this year with the cancellation of the Starz series Ash vs. Evil Dead, though we might get to return to the franchise depending on how the World Cup plays out. Director of the 2013 remake Evil Dead Fede Alvarez teased that he’d make a sequel if Uruguay takes home the top prize.

When a fan asked the filmmaker, “If Uruguay wins the World Cup will u make Evil Dead 2?” Alvarez obliged, “Deal.” While this might not be a legally binding contract, it confirms that Alvarez would be more than happy to move forward with a follow-up to his film so long as the stars align.

The popular horror franchise kicked off in 1981 with The Evil Dead starring Bruce Campbell and directed by Sam Raimi. The duo would go on to make two sequels, Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness, as well as develop the Starz series. Knowing that the unique experience of the original film could never be replicated, the remake opted to avoid including the character originally portrayed by Campbell and focused merely on the concept of the forces of darkness descending upon guests in a cabin.

The passionate following of the franchise and interest from the cast and crew made it feel as though we could get another film at some point featuring Campbell, though the cancellation of Ash vs. Evil Dead also came with the actor’s retirement from the role. One of the original producers, Rob Tapert, even confirmed the discussions about a fourth film featuring Campbell.

“We had a really great idea for where it was going to go in the future, and it was something Sam had been talking about: rebooting a movie. What that scenario could be,” Tapert revealed at Motor City Comic Con. “And then, Bruce wrote to Sam and I one day, ‘If they don’t [renew the series], I’m retiring from Ash.’ [We asked], ‘But waitBruce, what about a movie?!’ [Campbell noted], ‘No, I’m retiring.’ So. We’ll see.”

While we don’t expect to see Campbell return to the franchise, he’s happy to see the series go in new directions.

When a fan asked if Campbell would grant his blessing to the film series’ creators and former stars, Campbell confirmed on Twitter earlier this year, “Not that they need it, but of course. Lots of unexplored stories and crossovers in the Evil Dead universe.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Evil Dead franchise.

