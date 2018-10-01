FandangoNOW Celebrates ‘Night of the Living Dead’s 50th Anniversary With Zombie Playlist

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of George Romero’s Night of the Living Dead, FandangoNOW and Rotten Tomatoes are delivering fans a playlist of the best-reviewed zombie moviesto enjoy, with ComicBook.com readers able to get a discount with a promo code over at FandangoNOW.

Per press release, “Today marks the 50th anniversary of Night of the Living Dead, the granddaddy of the modern zombie movie. To celebrate, Fandango’s fast-growing on-demand video streaming service, FandangoNOW, is bringing to life the 25 ‘freshest’ zombie movies in a list curated by movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and its Tomatometer. (The original Living Dead retains its crown as the ‘freshest’ of the zombie pack.)

“‘Zombies owe their popularity today to a little low-budget film from Pittsburgh released 50 years ago today, and Night of the Living Dead has lost none of its power to shock, stun and terrify,’ Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis shared. ‘With its stark, in-your-face black-and-white imagery of the dead coming back to flesh-eating life, director George Romero’s film made it clear to 1968 audiences that visceral horror no longer took the shape of Gothic frights like werewolves and vampires. It now looked just like your friends and neighbors, and there is no escape. To celebrate the Dead‘s 50th anniversary, Rotten Tomatoes and FandangoNOW are ranking the top 25 zombie movies which you can view at home today, starting of course with the film that started it all.’

“Fans can rent any (or all) of the 25 zombie movies at a discounted rate, with $1.00 off the regularly low price when using the promo code LIVINGDEAD50 at checkout.”

The available titles are as follows:

Night of Living Dead (1968) – 97 percent fresh Train To Busan – 96 percent fresh Dawn of the Dead (1978) – 93 percent fresh Shaun of the Dead – 92 percent fresh I Walked with a Zombie – 92 percent fresh The Cabin in the Woods – 91 percent fresh Return of the Living Dead – 91 percent fresh Zombieland – 90 percent fresh ParaNorman – 89 percent fresh White Zombie – 89 percent fresh [Rec] – 88 percent fresh 28 Days Later – 87 percent fresh Dead Alive – 86 percent fresh Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead – 83 percent fresh The Plague of the Zombies – 80 percent fresh Warm Bodies – 80 percent fresh Dawn of the Dead (2004) – 75 percent fresh Planet Terror – 74 percent fresh Land of The Dead – 73 percent fresh The Crazies – 71 percent fresh 28 Weeks Later – 71 percent fresh Dead Snow – 68 percent fresh Night of the Living Dead (1990) – 68 percent fresh World War Z – 66 percent fresh The Serpent and the Rainbow – 61 percent fresh

