‘Fear Street’ Movie Based on R.L. Stine Book Snags Director

R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps series has already seen two live-action adaptations, with his original horror novel series, Fear Street, getting three films next year. Alex Ross Perry (Listen up Philip, Her Smell) has been announced as the director of the second film in the trilogy, as confirmed by Variety.

The second film will reportedly be “set at Camp Nightwing, which is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the prosperous town of Sunnyvale, and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside.”

The outlet described the series of books, “Set in the fictional city of Shadyside, Ohio, the Fear Street pit teenagers against adversaries both human and paranormal.” Leigh Janiak will direct the first and third films in the trilogy.

The Fear Street franchise kicked off in 1989, delivering a teen-aged audience tales of terror. Three years later, Stine launched the Goosebumps series, similarly offering horrifying stories but delivering a tone that appealed to a slightly younger audience. The Goosebumps series has earned more than 60 novels while Fear Street has more than 100 books.

Earlier this month, Stine gave ComicBook.com an update on the trilogy.

“There were three scripts, it was supposed to be three movies, that are supposed to come out one month after the other. June, July, and August, and there are three scripts, and that’s the last I heard about it,” the author confessed. “I don’t know. I have no other news about it.”

Both Goosebumps films have been rated PG, though, with the Fear Street series aiming for a slightly older audience, will likely head into PG-13 territory. This news will surely excite Stine, as he mentioned that he wished the Goosebumps films offered audiences slightly more intense frights.

Stine admitted, “If they did a third [movie], I would want them to make it a little scarier, and less funny. They go for laughs, which is wonderful, and they have scary scenes, but […] I’d like to see the movies just heighten the scares a little bit.”

The first Goosebumps film was enough of a success to warrant last year’s sequel, yet even Stine is unaware whether or not a trilogy of the series will be completed.

“Well I’m waiting by the phone. I don’t know, no one’s calling me,” Stine teased. “I haven’t heard anything about a third film.”

Fear Street 2 is slated to head into production later this year with the three films landing in theaters next summer.

Are you looking forward to this Fear Street trilogy?