Evil Dead Reboot Director’s New Film Described as “The Shining in the White House”

Director Fede Alvarez‘s breakout hit came in 2013 with the Evil Dead reboot, earning him a number of exciting follow-up opportunities, with his upcoming project likely being his most ambitious yet, with Deadline confirming the project is described as “The Shining set in the White House.” Alvarez will be directing the project from a script by Joe Epstein, while the filmmaker is also slated to produce a new remake of 1974’s Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which will be written by Chris Thomas Devlin. The director’s most recent projects were 2016’s Don’t Breathe and 2018’s The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

While the 2013 Evil Dead might not have been an immediate hit, due in large part to the passionate fan base for the original trilogy of films, recent years have seen fans begin to embrace the project, thanks in large part to how it embraced the spirit of the 1981 film, even if it deviated from the source material’s storyline. Evil Dead creator Sam Raimi is seemingly among these fans, serving as a producer on not just that reboot, but also on Don’t Breathe.

In the years since the reboot’s release, fans have been hoping the series would continue, with Alvarez often teasing his passion for such an endeavor.

“Look, I love those movies,” Alvarez previously shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Making my Evil Dead was an amazing experience, it was my first film. So, going back at some point will be a possibility. I mean, I’m really good friends with all those guys, with [star] Bruce [Campbell], and Sam, and [producer] Rob [Tapert]. So, we always chat about it.”

Fans might have to wait patiently for a sequel to the remake to take shape, but the director’s comments imply that whatever wait will be worth it.

“The good news — and I think that’s what sometimes people don’t understand — is, none of those guys will make any of these movies just because they can, just because it’s good business. They will only make it if they believe they have some good story to tell. A lot of people say that in this industry, but most of the time it’s not true,” Alvarez admitted. “With those guys, all of us involved in those movies, we will just make them if we believe there’s a story that has to be told, and is awesome, and is great, and we believe that it will be better than anything that will be done before in that world. [When] we find that story, when we all agree on what it is, it will probably happen.”

Stay tuned for details on the new project.

