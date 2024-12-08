First 28 Years Later Teaser Hints at Trailer Release Date

The teaser for 28 Years Later debuted on Friday, but even if you’ve seen it you may have missed one big clue hidden in plain sight. The 23-second video features a message in morse code, which many fans and commenters have now translated to mean “Tuesday.” They are hoping that means the full-length trailer for the movie will drop on Tuesday, December 10th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

28 Years Later is the long-awaited sequel to 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later. It is written by Alex Garland and directed by Danny Boyle, and is currently slated for release on June 20, 2025. The new promo is extremely cryptic, showing an aerial view of an island, red skulls, a bioharzard symbol, and a scarecrow with an arrow through its head. We also got the first poster on Friday, which features the same red skulls forming a biohazard symbol. The tagline reads: “Time didn’t heal anything.”

28 Years Later stars Jodie Comber, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes. We’ll also see Cillian Murphy reprising his role from the first movie as Jim, a bicycle courier who was in a coma when the “Rage Virus” broke out. Murphy was missing from the second installment but is back on board as a star and executive producer this time around.

[RELATED: 28 Years Later Star Explains How Sequel Connects to Original Movie]

So far, our most detailed synopsis of this movie comes from Fiennes, who spoke about his role in an interview with IndieWire back in October. He said: “Britain is 28 years into this terrible plague of infected people who are violent, rabid humans with a few pockets of uninfected communities. And it centers on a young boy who wants to find a doctor to help his dying mother. He leads his mother through this beautiful northern English terrain. But of course, around them hiding in forests and hills and woods are the infected. But he finds a doctor who is a man we might think is going to be weird and odd, but actually is a force for good.”

The original 28 Days Later premiered in 2002 while 28 Weeks Later came in 2007. This time around, the creators hope to leave less time between installments. The new 28 Years Later is intended to kick of a trilogy, with 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple following shortly behind. Both installments were shot back-to-back and filmed entirely on an iPhone.

The mysteries have begun, but most fans are hoping for an answer until Tuesday. You will be able to see 28 Years Later on June 20, 2025. You can stream 28 Days Later now on Apple TV, and 28 Weeks Later on Hulu.