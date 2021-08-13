Don't Breathe 2 Star Teases What to Expect From the "Blind Man" in the Sequel

✖

Landing in theaters late in the summer of 2016, the original Don't Breathe became an unexpected success, earning a strong enough box office and critical reception to warrant a sequel, leading audiences to wonder how the narrative could be continued. The new film is set to catch up with Stephen Lang's "Blind Man" character in the years following the events of the original film, with the actor recently teasing how his approach to the character has evolved since first playing him and the authenticity he aimed to bring to his portrayal of the character. The Don't Breathe sequel is currently expected to land in theaters on August 13th.

“The first time out, you just plunge in, cause what do I know? I went at it the best way I could. I figured out a way to go at it,” Lang explained to Bloody Disgusting's The Boo Crew podcast. “And I’ve been able to expand on that in the second one. This time, I really felt I had the proper time to really prepare. I really only had just a little over a month [to prepare for the first one]. I just did it. And it worked. It worked out good.”

He continued, "Doing the sequel, I felt a real obligation to really, really work more specifically on the blindness, cause I had the time to do it. And so I hooked up with this amazing organization, The Northeastern Association for the Blind, which is located in Albany. And I began working with their director of orientation and movement. The second script was … it’s a different deal. And so I just needed to do that preparation there. When you’re working on the mechanics of a role, it’s tangible. I really, really enjoyed preparing for this role.”

In the original film, three teens aim to exploit a blind man who lives in the neighborhood by breaking into his house to steal from a safe. Once inside, these thieves get more than they bargained for as they discover the man (Lang) is far more accustomed to navigating his own home in the darkness, making the burglars the ones who should be fearful.

This follow-up film was previously described, "In the years following the deadly home invasion, the Blind Man lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him."

Stay tuned for details on the Don't Breathe sequel before it hits theaters on August 13th.

