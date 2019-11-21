The Conjuring Creator James Wan Reportedly Developing Frankenstein Project

The Universal Monsters have had a unique trek across the big screen in recent decades, including the infamous attempt at a “Dark Universe” of films about the characters. If the recent trailer for Blumhouse’s The Invisible Man reboot is any indication, the properties seem to be hitting a character-driven stride — and it sounds like another one might soon be among them. In a recent report about Reinfeld, an upcoming movie centered around Dracula’s henchman, Variety revealed that Universal is meeting with directors for a Frankenstein remake. The new take would reportedly be produced by James Wan (Aquaman, The Conjuring, Saw) and his Atomic Monster company. The detail has since been deleted, but Bloody Disgusting has since reported the news.

The Mary Shelley story has factored into countless films over the years, from Boris Karloff’s portrayal of the character in the 1930s to the kid-friendly Hotel Transylvania franchise from the past decade. This rumored new version would be the latest planned Frankenstein film reboot, after Javier Bardem was brought on to play Frankenstein’s Monster in the ill-fated Dark Universe. That Bardem-led film, which would have been titled Bride of Frankenstein, had gotten pretty far into pre-production.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That was a heartbreaker, really. We were involved, we were prepping, we were deep into it,” director Bill Condon revealed earlier this year. “I have to say, the simplest way to say it, is that, I think the whole … The Mummy, and not to say anything against the movie, the fact that that hadn’t worked for them and that was the beginning of this whole reinvention of their monsters, getting cold feet, at the end of the day. David Koepp was writing the script, I thought that it was unbelievably good, and we were on the verge of making a very beautiful movie, I thought. So that was a shame.”

Earlier this year, a pilot was ordered by CBS, which would reimagine the Frankenstein lore as a police procedural. According to Deadline, the series being developed by Jason Tracey will center on a San Francisco homicide detective who is mysteriously brought back to life after being killed in the line of duty — but as he resumes his old life, and he and his wife realize he isn’t the same person he used to be, they zero in on the strange man behind his resurrection: Dr. Victor Frankenstein.

What do you think of Frankenstein potentially getting a new film reboot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!