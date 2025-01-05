Friday the 13th Fans Get a Major Streaming Surprise

There’s no telling when the iconic Friday the 13th film franchise will get another chance at big screen glory, with the rights to the Jason Vorhees character tied up in a seemingly never-ending legal battle. While the wait for new Jason stories continues, fans continue to watch and rewatch the numerous entries in the franchise, and the majority of them just became more accessible than ever. Eight of the 12 films in the series are now completely free, and available in the same place.

Pluto TV, owned by original Friday the 13th distributor Paramount, just added the first eight Jason films to its streaming roster. Not only are they in the rotation on the Pluto channels, but they’re all available from the service on-demand.

The following Jason slashers were just added to Pluto TV’s lineup: Friday the 13th, Friday the 13th Part 2, Friday the 13th Part III, Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, Friday the 13th: A New Beginning, Friday the 13th: Jason Lives, Friday the 13th: The New Blood, and Friday the 13th: Jason Takes Manhattan.

That means only four films featuring Jason are missing from the free run on Pluto. Jason Goes to Hell and Jason X aren’t part of the lineup, and they represent the final two entries in the original Jason solo run. Freddy vs. Jason is also absent from the Pluto options, along with the remake from Warner Bros. While it may be disappointing for some not to have the entire franchise in one place, Pluto at least carries the majority of it for the time being.

If you’re not familiar, Pluto TV is a completely free streaming service that utilizes both live streaming channels and an on-demand catalogue. The service doesn’t even require users to make an account or input information to watch, though you can choose to create a profile and save your viewing options.

Many of the Friday the 13th films have been available on Paramount+ in recent months, and they will likely return there at some point in the future. For now, however, Paramount has sent the first eight titles to its free streaming option, bolstering the Pluto lineup and hopefully getting more eyeballs from horror fans in the early months of 2025.

The Friday the 13th remake is currently available on Max, while the three remaining titles can’t be found on any major streaming services right now. These things change on a monthly basis, though.