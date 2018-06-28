‘Jason Goes to Hell’ Director Teases Spin-Off Film

Times have been tough for Friday the 13th fans recently, with a pending lawsuit preventing the development of a new chapter in the live-action film series and other complications preventing new content coming to the video game adaptation. While fans wait to see what the future holds for the saga, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday director Adam Marcus recently revealed that he was working on a film inspired by one of that film’s protagonists, Creighton Duke.

“I have a movie… you’re the first ones I’ve talked about this to… that is a completely Creighton Duke-inspired movie,” Marcus told the Cinema Toast Crunchcast. “We’re doing that next year. I can tell you that I’m talking with [actor] Steven Williams about this. I’m dead serious about this movie. It’s something I’ve wanted to do for years. For me, that was the character that I gave a crap about. That’s the guy that I adore. And, I’m tellin’ ya, I have something up my sleeve that’s gonna knock people out.”

In the film, Duke acted as a bounty hunter who seemingly had a score to settle with Jason Voorhees. With the follow-up film jumping far into the future, the character’s origins were never revealed.

Last year, Marcus shared details of how the two characters had previously crossed paths.

“Here’s what happened. A teenage Creighton was out on Crystal Lake with his girlfriend,” Marcus explained to 1428elm. “Jason capsized their small boat and pulled the girl down into the lake. Creighton tried to save her but could not. She was never seen again. Creighton vowed revenge and from that moment on he spent his life in the study and pursuit of Jason. He became a bounty hunter just to fund his work in taking down his nemesis. That’s the story.”

The current legal complications surrounding the Friday the 13th brand would make incorporating Duke’s history with Jason into a spin-off film seemingly impossible, with even the use of the name “Creighton Duke” potentially being prohibited. Given the nature of the character, his name wouldn’t necessarily even have to be mentioned and could merely focus on Williams portraying some sort of supernatural bounty hunter, which franchise fans would immediately recognize.

Stay tuned for details about the Creighton Duke spin-off film and the status of the Friday the 13th franchise.

[H/T Cinema Toast Crunchcast]