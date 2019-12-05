Stephen King’s From a Buick 8 Adaptation Rolling Forward With Thomas Jane

Rumblings of an adaptation of Stephen King‘s From a Buick 8 first emerged last summer, with the project reportedly finally moving forward with a new creative team, comprised of Thomas Jane and producer Courtney Lauren Penn, according to Deadline. Jane is no stranger to the world of King, having starred in the adaptations Dreamcatcher, The Mist, and 1922, with the actor now getting involved in developing a project based on King’s stories from a new perspective. Jane and Penn’s content company Renegade Entertainment will reportedly be working with King to develop the adaptation, their first feature film project, which will also develop TV, games, and immersive content.

“From a Buick 8 is a thrilling and deeply personal project for us,” Jane and Penn shared in a statement, “as we explore a uniquely structured mystery spanning the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and post-9/11 era, centered around a son’s search for the truth behind his father’s sudden death. Along with first love and grief, terrifying and philosophic mysteries are spawned by inexplicable events connected to the titular car. We are honored that Stephen is supporting our vision of his brilliant, provocative novel.”

Deadline described the novel, “From A Buick 8 centers around the rural town of Statler, Pennsylvania where the state police have kept a mysterious 1954 Buick Roadmaster in the shed behind the barracks for over twenty years. When the town is plagued by strange and supernatural events, it turns out the Buick isn’t what it seems to be.”

King has had a big 2019, with adaptations like Pet Sematary, IT CHAPTER TWO, and Doctor Sleep all landing in theaters. The author previously compared the successes and interest in his stories to the main character from one of his adaptations.

“In 1922, when Wilfred says, ‘We had a really good year for corn then,’ well, I had a really good year for corn this year,” King joked to Vulture. “There are other factors: Some of the recent things have been successful, like the miniseries of 11.22.63, and I think when that happens, people say to themselves, ‘If X succeeds, maybe Y will.’ But I’d like to think a lot of it is just the material, that people see something in these stories that would be visually arresting.”

Stay tuned for details on From a Buick 8.

