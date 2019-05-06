Funko Unveils New The Silence of the Lambs Hannibal Lecter Pop Figures

Funko’s recent horror streak continues with two new Hannibal Lecter Pop figures from Anthony Hopkins’s Academy Award winning portrayal of the character in The Silence of the Lambs. The figures are based on the prison break scene from the film in both clean and bloody versions. We’re pretty sure which Pop you’ll go after first.

That having been said, the clean Hannibal Pop figure is available to pre-order here with shipping slated for August. The bloody version is available to pre-order here with the same ship date. The new Hannibal figures follow a masked Hannibal figure that was released back in 2013 and Pop figures from the outstanding TV Hannibal series starring Mads Mikkelsen.

In addition to The Silence of the Lambs figures, Funko has unveiled several other horror-themed Pop figures based on The Conjuring franchise. This includes the creepy, demonic doll from Annabelle, Annabelle Creation, and the upcoming Annabelle Comes Home, as well as a Pop figure of The Nun from the 2018 film of the same name.

The Annabelle in Chair Funko Pop figure is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for September. Look for a variant of the Annabelle Pop figure to hit Hot Topic in the coming months.

You can pre-order two versions of The Nun Pop figure right here with shipping slated for September.

For those who are unfamiliar, The Conjuring franchise currently includes The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and The Nun. The series will continue with Annabelle Comes Home on June 28th and The Conjuring 3, which is slated to hit theaters on September 11th, 2020.

In addition to the Pop figures, Funko also announced new 5 Star horror figures based on Annabelle from Annabelle, the nun from The Nun, Michael Myers from Halloween and Jack Torrance from The Shining. Those figures are available to pre-order right here.

