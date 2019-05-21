Stephen King Reveals the Game of Thrones Sequel He Wants to See

Eight years after Game of Thrones premiered on HBO, the epic fantasy series has finally come to an end. While some characters’ journeys concluded in the series finale, other characters’ futures were left wide open, leading audiences to wonder if we’ll see these characters again in a spinoff series. HBO has confirmed that it was developing various projects which would explore a number of other characters and time periods in Westeros, with the ending of this series potentially allowing the cable network to speak more freely about what’s in store for the franchise. Legendary author Stephen King shared a post on Twitter about the spinoff series he’d most like to see.

At the end of the series finale, Arya Stark opted not to stay in Westeros but instead set out to discover what existed beyond the map. This inspired one viewer to express their interest in seeing a spinoff focusing on Arya’s adventures, which King endorsed.

The creators of the series didn’t make the show to win over audiences, with earning fans being an added bonus. Given King’s impressive career of literature and adaptations of his work, seeing his interest in the series is likely something that makes the creators quite proud.

This is only the latest endorsement of the franchise that King has offered, with a post earlier this month supporting some of the more divisive decisions of the characters.

“I’ve loved this last season of GoT, including Dani going bugshit all over King’s Landing,” King previously shared on Twitter. “There’s been a lot of negativity about the windup, but I think it’s just because people don’t want ANY ending. But you know what they say: All good things…”

The lack of Game of Thrones is going to leave a hole in many audiences’ hearts, which will hopefully be filled by upcoming spinoffs. Additionally, one of King’s fantasy works, The Eyes of the Dragon, was announced as getting a TV series adaptation.

In that story, “King Roland’s manipulative magician, Flagg, sees his power threatened when Queen Sasha gives birth to Peter, an heir to the throne. When the queen is pregnant with a second son, Flagg gets her midwife to mortally wound the queen and so begins his plot to dispose of the future king. Peter brings wine to his father’s bed chambers each night and Flagg poisons the potion and frames the son. The magician has meanwhile also been manipulating the younger son, Thomas, showing him secret passages where the boy can spy on his father. Thomas sees the murder of the king and the frameup of his brother, but is torn when Peter is found guilty and locked in an enormous tower. After all with Peter gone, he’s king at age 12. He allows Flagg widespread power that corrupts the kingdom. Meanwhile, Peter must attempt an escape to thwart Flagg and win back the throne.”

