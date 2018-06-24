‘Get Out’ Filmmaker Reportedly “Flirting” With Sequel Idea

One of the biggest hits of 2017 was Jordan Peele‘s Get Out, the horror film that used the genre to shed a light on society and racism. The film went on to become a huge financial and critical success, even going on to earn itself multiple Academy Awards nominations, with Peele taking home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Fans have wondered if a follow-up film would ever come to fruition, or even be possible, though producer Jason Blum teased Peele has been mulling over the concept.

“If Jordan wants to do a sequel, I’ll do it in a second, but it has to come from Jordan Peele,” Blum revealed to Variety about the possibility of a sequel. “I think he’s flirting with the idea.”

In the film, when a young African-American man visits his white girlfriend’s family estate, he becomes ensnared in a more sinister real reason for the invitation. Now that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya, Sicario) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams, Girls), have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy (Catherine Keener, Captain Phillips) and Dean (Bradley Whitford, The Cabin in the Woods). At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined.

Earlier this year, Peele and his many public appearances for awards events resulted in questions about a follow-up, with his vague answers mirroring Blum’s recent comments.

“I can tell you, I will definitely, seriously consider it. I love that universe and I do feel there is more story to tell,” the filmmaker explained to The Hollywood Reporter back in February. “I don’t know what it is now, but there are some loose ends.”

If a sequel were to come to light, it likely wouldn’t be anytime soon, as Peele is back at work for his next “societal thriller,” Us.

The subject of the upcoming film is unknown, though Lupita Nyong’o, Elisabeth Moss, and Winston Duke are reportedly in talks to star. That film is slated to hit theaters on March 15, 2019.

Get Out is available now on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD.

