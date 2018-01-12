‘Get Out’ Wins 2 Critics’ Choice Awards

Get Out took home a pair of awards at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards on Thursday night.

Written and directed by Jordan Peele, the thrilling horror film won the awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie. In the latter category, the film beat out nominated titles which included Blade Runner 2049, It, and The Shape of Water.

Get Out was nominated for four awards at the Critics’ Choice Awards. For the Best Picture Award, Get Out was nominated against The Big Sick, Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, The Florida Project, Get Out, Lady Bird, The Post, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Guillermo del Toro’s winning title The Shape of Water.

Jordan Peele would lose to del Toro once again in the Best Director category, where Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) and Steven Spielberg (The Post) were also nominated.

Get Out would also have lead actor Daniel Kaluuya nominated for Best Actor, against Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name), James Franco (The Disaster Artist), Jake Gyllenhaal (Stronger), Tom Hanks (The Post) Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), and winner Gary Oldman (The Darkest Hour).

Get Out has been hailed as a timely and important commentary on societal issues that has garnered the film a number of nominations in several award shows outside of the Critics’ Choice Awards. The Academy Awards will roll around in March, where Get Out will have another chance to make its mark with several expected nominations.

In Get Out, Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy and Dean. At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he never could have imagined.

Get Out is available now on blu-ray and DigitalHD.