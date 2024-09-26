Ring Cameras Partners With Finn Wolfhard to Offer $100K for Best Ghost Footage

Ring users have captured all manner of footage on the cameras installed on their front doors, and now you could score a major payday thanks to a new campaign, the Great Ghost Hunt. Ring has partnered with Stranger Things and Ghostbusters star Finn Wolfhard, who's had his fair share of spooky on-screen encounters, to award $100,000 for the best freaky footage of otherworldly visitors. The footage doesn't have to be frightening, however, as Ring will also be keeping their eyes out for entertaining uses of their cameras. Between now and November 1st, Ring users can submit their footage through the campaign's official website.

"Ring is known to catch all kinds of activity -- but I know if I saw a ghost on my Ring camera, I'd want to move out as fast as possible," Wolfhard shared in a statement. "This Halloween season, I'm relying on my Ring camera to alert me of any activity happening in and around my house -- even if it's the spooky or paranormal."

Mimi Swain, Chief Commercial Officer at Ring, added, "Every day, we hear from our customers about surprising or unexpected footage captured by their Ring cameras. They love the ability to stay connected to what's happening -- although paranormal sightings are understandably not the most welcome. Now, during Halloween, the busiest doorbell season of the year, we're calling on customers to keep an eye out for any ghostly activity. If they do capture a ghost on camera, we're going to help them escape their haunted situation. After all, what's Halloween without a few surprises?"

Details of the contest are as follows:

Submission Period: 12 a.m. PT on September 24th to 11:59 p.m. PT on November 1st or when 5,000 entries are received, whichever occurs first

How to Enter: Ring users can submit their ghostly footage, from real paranormal proof to family and friends in costume, at www.ring.com/ghostsearch. Whether you catch a floating orb, an inexplicable shadow, or dress up as a friendly ghost, all "supernatural" sightings are welcome.

Judging Criteria: Visibility/Clarity of the Ghost, Uniqueness of Entry, Entertainment Value, and Engagement

Prize: $100,000



Wolfhard's breakout role came in 2016 when Stranger Things premiered, with his Mike Wheeler encountering the monstrous demogorgon from the "Upside Down." His bouts with darkness have continued throughout four seasons of the Netflix series, which is set to conclude in the upcoming Season 5. The actor's encounters with the otherworldly don't end there, as he also entered the Ghostbusters franchise with 2022's Ghostbusters: Afterlife and continued with this year's Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. It's currently unknown what the next entry in the Ghostbusters franchise will be.

