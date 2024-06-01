Stranger Things Season 5: Is Weird Al Teasing a Cameo?

It looks like Weird Al Yankovic might be heading to Hawkins, Indiana. The fifth season of Stranger Things is currently in production in Atlanta, and Weird Al just teased a cameo in the show's final season. The beloved musician took to Instagram today to share a photo of himself with Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson).

"Yesterday was pretty bizarre, but stranger things are happening today," Weird Al captioned the post. If Weird Al is actually popping up in Stranger Things, there are endless possibilities of who he could be playing, but we're willing to bet he's going to show up as himself. Dustin is known to be a Weird Al fan and rocked a t-shirt with the parody songwriter's face on it in the fourth season. In fact, Weird Al reacted to the show referencing him. You can check out his new post below:

How Will Stranger Things End?

"I'm gonna just make a bold statement," David Harbour told ComicBook last year. "Each year, it feels like the show's getting bigger and bigger and more exciting. And we have a real responsibility to knock it out of the park in the final season. So if we don't, give me all of your fan rage. Write the petitions. Go ahead, do it. Because I'm going down there next week to start and I'm going to pour my whole heart into this thing. I've read some of the scripts and in my mind, they're stunningly beautiful. It's time. We're going to knock it out of the park. We're going to deliver you the finale that you need, that you want, that I want."

Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, recently revealed that their pitch for the fifth season was a tear-jerker.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Ross Duffer previously told The Wrap. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things is expected to return for its final season next year.