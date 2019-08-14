New Paranormal Investigation Series Ghost Nation Sees the Return of Original Ghost Hunters Stars

Fans of the paranormal can tune in to any number of shows that explore all manner of unexplained occurrences, which is mostly thanks to the accomplishments of SYFY’s Ghost Hunters, which debuted back in 2004. While series like Unsolved Mysteries explored unexplainable occurrences, the SYFY series focused specifically on a group of investigators who aimed to debunk claims of haunts in hopes of offering a sense of peace to homeowners who felt they had been targeted by something otherworldly. The series ran for 11 seasons and starred Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, and Dave Tango, who have reunited for the new series Ghost Nation on the Travel Channel, which will debut on Friday, October 11th at 9 p.m. ET.

Per press release, “The trio is getting back to its roots, helping homeowners who are dealing with harrowing hauntings and people whose lives have been overtaken and threatened by unexplained phenomena. Each of the 10, hour-long episodes features a high-stakes case and a robust, multi-stage investigation that begins with a shocking paranormal story and a tantalizing piece of evidence. Stories featured this season include a couple who recently gained notoriety when their nanny-cam footage captured a ghostly shadow figure walking by their baby’s crib; a local team that captured possible shadow people moving throughout a notorious haunt; and an investigator who is actually scratched by an unseen phantom.

“Armed with brand new state-of-the-art technology and their meticulous methodology, the team, under its new banner, United Paranormal Research Organization (UPRO), will face the most challenging and dangerous paranormal mysteries the country has to offer. In every investigation, collecting evidence is just the beginning. The team isn’t merely conducting a cursory review of the case. With the help of their local contacts, team members will embed themselves in the community, conducting multi-day investigations in an effort to track down the true source of these hauntings and restore peace to the living … and the dead.”

“My local organization handles cases all across the East Coast,” Hawes shared in a statement. “But in the last 20 years, because the paranormal movement has become so huge and spread all over the world, we formed an organization to connect all those involved in the field – fans, investigators or those just searching for answers to questions. Many organizations reach out to us for help with their best and toughest cases.”

The premiere of Ghost Nation is only one exciting program debuting during the Travel Channel’s “Ghostober” event, which promises 31 days of programming geared towards things that go bump in the night. Check out the series premiere of Ghost Nation on Friday, October 11th at 9 p.m. ET.

