‘Ghostbusters 3’ Working Title Revealed

A new sequel set within the universe of the first two Ghostbusters films is on the way, with Production Weekly revealing that the film’s working title is “Rust City.” Given that a film’s working title rarely offers any details about what fans could expect from a movie, knowing that the film is headed into production in the near future at all is sure to excite some fans.

The new sequel was announced last week, taking fans by surprise that such an exciting project could be kept under wraps. The only official details about the film’s narrative was that it would be a continuation of the first two films, taking place decades after those events, and would seemingly ignore the events of the 2016 reboot.

One rumor that has emerged is that the new film will focus on teenagers, though it’s unclear how, if at all, they connect to the heroes of the first two films.

Fans are wondering whether or not the original cast will appear in the new film and, while Ernie Hudson has confirmed they are all ready to get involved, no one has officially approached him.

“I don’t know. Nobody has approached me with a contract,” Hudson shared with The Johnny Dare Morning Show. “I think the Ghostbusters fans have been wanting [a “passing of the torch”] dynamic to happen, so I know whatever happens is going to be in that tradition… I’m excited about that. I’d be more excited if they called me and offered me a job, but no matter what happens the fact that they’re doing it is really cool.”

The film will be directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two films.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman shared with Entertainment Weekly about the project. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Ivan will also be involved, as he’s serving as a producer.

“It will be a passing of the torch both inside and out,” Ivan shared. “It was a decision he had to come to himself. He worked really hard to be independent and developed a wonderful career on his own. So I was quite surprised when he came to me with Gil and said, ‘I know I’ve been saying for 10 years I’m the last person who should make a Ghostbusters movie, but…I have this idea.’ Literally, I was crying by the end of it, it was so emotional and funny.”

Stay tuned for details on the new Ghostbusters, which is set to hit theaters next summer.

