Ghostbusters: Afterlife New Look Reveals Ecto-1 in Action

The original Ghostbusters films saw the team repurpose an ambulance/hearse to turn it into the Ecto-1, an impressive automobile that allowed them to haul their high-tech gear across the city to respond to reports of supernatural activity, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife confirming that the vehicle has gotten some upgrades since we last saw it, as seen in the photo below shared by USA Today. Far more than merely a transport, the vehicle’s upgrades include advancements that allow someone to sit in a gunner seat, assisting a potential Ghostbuster to fight back against otherworldly threats without ever having to slow down the car.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

The new film stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and Paul Rudd and will also see appearances from the original film’s cast.

While Reitman has mostly delivered audiences standalone projects like Up in the Air, Juno, and Tully, the filmmaker has a long history with the Ghostbusters franchise that seemingly inspired him to develop this project.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman shared in a statement when the project was announced. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

He added, “This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet.”

As evidenced by the upcoming sequel’s first trailer, there will be a number of direct connections to the original films, as opposed to the 2016 reboot, which had cameos from original stars and had ties to the events of the first two films, but served as a standalone reimagining.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will land in theaters on July 10th.

