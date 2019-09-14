Ernie Hudson Confirms Return as Winston Zeddemore in Ghostbusters 2020

Original Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson reveals he’s filmed on Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters 2020.

“We’re shooting the new Ghostbusters right now, coming out next summer, so I’m hoping that you’ll enjoy it as much as the other movies that we’ve done,” the Winston Zeddemore actor said in a personalized video message published on celebrity shout out service Cameo. “I know that I’m having a blast doing it.”

Hudson reprises his original Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II role alongside Ray Stantz actor Dan Aykroyd, who confirmed his own return on the Joe Rogan Experience.

“Unfortunately, we made the two movies and we didn’t get a chance to take it beyond that for whatever reason,” Hudson told Countdown City Geekcast when attending Celebrity Fan Fest in June. “I’m glad that Jason Reitman, Ivan Reitman’s son, is gonna be directing and producing this movie, and writing it. And he was a kid when we were doing the other movies, in fact he’s in the second movie, so I know there’s a love for the movie. He’s an amazing filmmaker and I think he’s gonna take it to a whole other level.”

Reitman’s film, a direct sequel to his father’s films, will “give the fans what they’ve been looking for.”

“I think the last movie with the ladies, it was a good movie and enjoyable, but it wasn’t quite what a lot of the fans wanted,” Hudson said of the controversial Paul Feig-directed reboot set in a new continuity, where Hudson, Aykroyd and original co-star Bill Murray made cameo appearances unrelated to their famed roles. “I think this will be more in line with the original Ghostbusters, so I’m excited about it.”

Aykroyd said on the Joe Rogan Experience the filmmakers are “hoping” Murray will return as Peter Venkman, the smooth-talking once lover of Sigourney Weaver’s Dana Barrett. Weaver was first to confirm her own return in an interview with Parade magazine published in June.

Also expected to return is Annie Potts in the role of sardonic Ghostbusters secretary Janine Melnitz.

“If it’s true, what I’ve heard — yeah, I think it’s gonna happen,” Potts told Los Angeles’ KTLA 5 in June. Asked directly if she’ll reprise her role as Janine, Potts answered, “I think I will.”

In first story details recently revealed by producer Ivan Reitman, Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) will play a seismologist and part-time summer school teacher drawn to a small town by “mysterious earthquakes.” It’s there he’ll encounter a suburban family (Captain Marvel‘s Mckenna Grace, IT Chapter Two‘s Finn Wolfhard, and Avengers: Endgame‘s Carrie Coon) who have an equally mysterious connection to the original Ghostbusters.

Ghostbusters 2020 opens July 10, 2020.