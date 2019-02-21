‘Ghostbusters’ Filming Start Date and Location Revealed

Fans are curious to learn about the upcoming Ghostbusters relaunch, which will sidestep the events of the 2016 reboot and return to the original franchise from the ’80s and ’90s.

We won’t have to wait long, apparently, with Production Weekly revealing that filming on Jason Reitman‘s relaunch will begin later this summer.

Jason Reitman’s GHOSTBUSTERS is planning to shoot for 15 weeks on location in Calgary, Alberta beginning on-or-about June 25th. #GB20 …more info on //t.co/hPqNyEDRAu pic.twitter.com/sKjDVSztjR — Production Weekly (@prodweek) February 20, 2019

This would give the upcoming film plenty of time to meet its summer 2020 release date, and fans should expect casting news to start coming out soon. It’s likely that the director will bring back returning faces from his dad Ivan Reitman‘s original films, including Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Dan Aykroyd.

Reitman revealed his plans for the sequel during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I wrote the film in secret with my writing partner Gil Kena. We wrote it over the last year while we were finishing up Frontrunner and we turned it in December,” Reitman revealed. “And I have to admit my presumption was it was going to be like any studio film that I had heard about where they do years of rewrites and they grind it into the ground and it never happens. I was fully prepared for this year to be a year of maybe taking a little time off and doing rewrites on Ghostbusters and instead, the studio read the first draft and said, ‘Yeah, go make it.’”

However, news that it will ignore the recent reboot has angered some Ghostbusters fans. Reitman himself stoked those flames when he appeared on Bill Burr’s podcast earlier this week.

“This is going to be a love letter to Ghostbusters,” Reitman said. “I love this franchise. I grew up watching it. I consider myself the first Ghostbusters fan. I was like seven years old when that movie came out and I love it. I want to make a movie for my fellow Ghostbusters fans.”

Those comments caused backlash among some fans, who felt he was insulting those who enjoyed the remake.

Fans will get to enjoy the return of the franchise when Ghostbusters premieres in theaters on July 10, 2020.

