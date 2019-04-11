Finn Wolfhard Didn’t Know He Was Auditioning for ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel

The new Ghostbusters installment has had an air of mystery around it almost since its inception, and it sounds like that has even extended to some of the film’s cast and crew.

In a recent interview with MTV News, Finn Wolfhard was asked about his top-secret role in the Jason Reitman-directed sequel. As he revealed, there’s very little he can actually say about the project — so much so that he didn’t even know what he was auditioning for.

“Hell no.” Wolfhard responded. “No, it’s all secret. It’s like, completely, you know… I didn’t even know what I was auditioning for when I auditioned for it… [It was] generic sides of like, a guy. And I was like ‘Okay?’ Nothing, nothing. There’s no giveaways.”

Of course, once Wolfhard learned that he was cast – and exactly what the project was – things began to make a bit more sense.

“Yeah.” Wolfhard added. “[It was like] ‘Oh cool. No, that makes sense. Yeah, let’s do that.’”

The sequel, which was announced relatively out-of-the-blue earlier this year, will also star McKenna Grace and Carrie Coon.

The film was initially met with a bit of scrutiny when it was first announced, as many had worried that it would be trying to overshadow 2016’s female-led Ghostbusters movie. As Reitman has later reassured, that isn’t going to be the case.

“I’m for anybody who’s making movies.” Melissa McCarthy, who starred in the 2016 film, said in a recent interview. “I talked to Jason about it, he’s just always had this idea, and his goes back to the world where the guys did exist and I’m like, ‘I want to see that,’ I’m all for it. I say like, ‘Tell the story.’ I think there’s a million stories to be told. He’s a really, really good filmmaker and a really good storyteller, so I will be there buying my ticket. I’m all for it.”

Ghostbusters is slated to hit theaters on July 10th, 2020.

