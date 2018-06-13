Samuel L. Jackson Teases ‘Glass,’ Praises James McAvoy’s Performance

Shared universes are one of the hottest trends in Hollywood, with next year’s Glass bringing together the stars of Split and Unbreakable for a new horrific tale. Samuel L. Jackson reprises his Unbreakable role of Elijah Price, aka Mr. Glass, who teased details of what to expect from the upcoming M. Night Shyamalan film ahead of its January release.

“Very exciting to make. Really wonderful sitting in a room and watching James [McAvoy] do what James does,” Jackson shared with Collider. “As good as I like to think I am or what I do and how I do it, watching somebody transform characters in front of your eyes and have an argument with four different people is pretty amazing.”

Last year’s Split was marketed as a relatively straightforward thriller, with McAvoy starring as Kevin Crumb, a man whose fractured psyche caused him to kidnap young women to serve as offerings for his monstrous identity of “The Beast.” His victim Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy) found a way to exploit his vulnerabilities long enough to safely escape, despite the Beast escaping capture.

In the film’s final moments, a man witnesses a news broadcast about the crime and the audience discovers that Bruce Willis is reprising his role from 2002’s Unbreakable, revealing that the two films are set in the same universe.

The stars of both films will return for Glass, though details about the film’s plot have been kept closely under wraps. Earlier this year, footage debuted at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, which whetted fans’ appetites for the team-up thriller though didn’t offer concrete details about the narrative.

In Unbreakable, Willis played David Dunn, a character who remarkably survived a train crash without suffering a single scratch. Price contacts Dunn in hopes of convincing him that his survival was due to otherworldly abilities, as Price has incredibly brittle bones, leading him to believe someone out there must exist who has the opposite medical condition. The film’s conclusion involved the reveal that Price was behind the train crash, which was only one of many disasters he caused in hopes of finding someone like Dunn.

The heroes of the franchise would seemingly be Dunn and Casey, potentially resulting in Price and Crumb being the antagonists. It’s possible, however, that one of the antagonists must stand alongside the heroes in hopes of taking down the other menace.

Glass lands in theaters on January 18, 2019.

