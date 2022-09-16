Goodnight Mommy Remake Gets First Trailer

After more than a year of relative quiet, the first trailer for the English-language remake of 2014's Goodnight Mommy has earned its first trailer, which you can check out below. When the original Austrian film was unleashed, it quickly became one of the standout horror movies of the year, going on to earn a spot on a number of end-of-year lists at multiple outlets, even if it wasn't a major box-office earner. Given the passionate following of the original and the talent attached to this new take on the material, the project is one of the more highly anticipated horror offerings of the upcoming Halloween season. Check out the trailer for Goodnight Mommy below before it debuts on Prime Video on September 16th.

When twin brothers (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) arrive at their mother's (Naomi Watts) country home to discover her face covered in bandages -- the result, she explains, of recent cosmetic surgery -- they immediately sense that something doesn't add up. She sets strange new house rules, smokes in her bathroom, and secretly rips up a drawing they gave her-things their loving mother would never do. As her behavior grows increasingly bizarre and erratic, a horrifying thought takes root in the boys' minds: The sinking suspicion that the woman beneath the gauze, who's making their food and sleeping in the next room, isn't their mother at all.

Goodnight Mommy also stars Jeremy Bobb (The Outsider), Crystal Lucas-Perry (Mimesis Nosferatu), and Peter Hermann (Younger) in supporting roles. Matt Sobel (Take Me to the River) is directing, with a script by Kyle Warren.

"My favorite films are those that invite the audience to step inside their protagonist's journey," Sobel shared in a statement back when Watts was officially announced. "In our reimagining of Goodnight Mommy, fear of abandonment — and the dreadful realization that those close to us may not be who they seem — create an immersive nightmare, with visceral sensations front and center. I can't wait to create this heart-stopping story with Amazon and the peerless Naomi Watts."

While the new film might be described somewhat as a reimagining, Watts confirmed to ComicBook.com earlier this year that it is "still a definitely freaky film."

Goodnight Mommy premieres on Prime Video on September 16th.

