‘Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween’ Gets New International Trailer

We may still have a few more weeks of summer left, but an all-new international trailer for Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween will get you into the Halloween spirit. Check out the new trailer above before the film lands in theaters on October 12th.

An official synopsis for the film has yet to be released, but Backstage teased reported details about the film, which read, “This film will feature one of the series’ more notorious villains: Slappy, the evil ventriloquist’s dummy who’s hell-bent on jump-starting the Halloween apocalypse. Three friends must stop the stuffed adversary before he ruins Halloween for good.”

The film stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ken Jeong, Chris Parnell, Madison Iseman, Ben O’Brien, Caleel Harris, Jeremy Ray Taylor, and Peyton Wich. Ari Sandel served as director on the project.

The 2015 film based on the popular series of children’s horror novels by R.L. Stine became a surprise critical and financial hit, sitting at 76 percent positive reviews on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes and taking in $150 million worldwide. Rotten Tomatoes described the film, “Goosebumps boasts more than enough of its spooky source material’s kid-friendly charm to make up for some slightly scattershot humor and a hurried pace.”

The original film starred Jack Black as the author of the Goosebumps series, only for an accident to occur in which his most iconic creations lept from the pages of their books to begin to attack his community. Black also voiced the nefarious ventriloquist dummy Slappy, a character who masterminded the mayhem.

Since the announcement of the sequel, this project has undergone many different narrative and structural changes.

Some of the earliest reports about the film were that it would be focusing on the fictional amusement park HorrorLand, seemingly with each different attraction allowing the filmmakers to bring more of Stine’s famous creations to life. Other reports even hinted that, rather than depicting one continuous narrative, the film would instead take an anthology route and be comprised of various kid-friendly horror vignettes.

Subsequent reports then teased a different route for the sequel, with Slappy potentially playing a more prominent role. These reports claimed that the film would be titled “Slappy’s Halloween,” a fact that even author Stine himself shared on Twitter.

No matter what the overall narrative the film might embrace, it’s clear from the above trailer that the sequel will fully embrace the spirit of Halloween.

You can see Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween in theaters on October 12th.

