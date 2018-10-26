First ‘Grudge’ Reboot Test Screening Reactions Surface

Test screenings are a common practice for movies when a studio wants to ensure the most effective audience experience imaginable. The upcoming Grudge reboot is slated to hit theaters next summer, though one YouTube user claims to have attended a test screening of the film, which resulted in an underwhelming reaction.

Mr. H on YouTube shared a video response to the experience, which covered vague details about the film’s plot. The biggest points he makes is that the film is relatively generic and relies mainly on jump scares to terrify the audience. Additionally, the film ends relatively abruptly, seemingly setting up the possibility for future film.

What’s worth noting is that the film is nearly nine months away from release, with this test screening being nothing more than the name implies, a test. Other than massive studio tentpoles like Marvel or Star Wars films, many films regularly screen early edits of films to gauge how effective the film is. While Mr. H might not be a fan of the test screening he saw, it’s possible everyone else in attendance absolutely loved it.

Based on feedback from test screenings, studios will sometimes alter the film drastically or ignore initial feedback completely. Those changes after test screenings sometimes improve a film, while other times they make the film worse.

Mr. H might not have particularly liked this rough cut, but the film’s star, Lin Shaye, had strong praise for the project.

“Wait until you see this. It’s the scariest movie I’ve ever been a part of, not even maybe. Not even maybe,” Shaye shared with ComicBook.com. “And it’s the scariest part I’ve ever had, bar none. I think it comes out next August, I’m very excited about it. The horror fans are going to go insane, that I can promise.”

When it comes to describing how this new entry in the franchise is different from its predecessors, as well as all of Shaye’s other movies, the actress noted that it all comes down to the director.

“What will make it really different is Nicolas Pesce, who is the writer/director, who is extraordinary. I mean he’s a real visionary,” Shaye admitted. “I had a phenomenal time working with him. He was very open to my ideas, which he told me he never is. He said, ‘I don’t usually let actors do what they want.’ He said, ‘But in your case, there were no rules.’ I was inspired. The ideas I came up with were inspired by what he was creating. And he acknowledged that and allowed it.”

Grudge is set to hit theaters on June 21, 2019.

