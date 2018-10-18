‘Halloween’ Deleted Scene Reveals What Happened to Cameron

A newly released Halloween deleted scene reveals why Cameron Elam (Dylan Arnold) disappeared from the film after a fight with girlfriend Allyson (Andi Matichak) at their high school dance.

The deleted scene, released through IGN, picks up after the Halloween dance where Allyson spotted an inebriated Cameron kissing another girl.

When confronted by Allyson, an angry and defensive Cameron dumps her phone into a nearby bowl of pudding — leaving Allyson unable to be reached by her worried mother Karen (Judy Greer) and grandmother Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), who is readying for a confrontation with masked murderer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney).

Outside, Cameron — who hoped to keep his underage drinking undiscovered — is approached by two police officers alerting the teens of a curfew imposed after news of Myers' escape from sanitarium custody. The drunk and increasingly belligerent Cameron mouths off at the police, who taunt him over his costume, a gender-swapped couples' costume spin on Bonnie and Clyde.

When he spews profanity at one of the officers, Cameron is arrested despite the protests of best friend-slash-toady Oscar (Drew Scheid). While being dragged towards the cop car, Cameron makes Oscar promise to escort Allyson home — a promise he fulfills in the theatrical cut, where a tipsy Oscar makes an unsolicited move on Allyson.

That move causes an angry Allyson to storm off and leave Oscar alone in a yard, where he's swiftly cornered and butchered by the unleashed Michael Myers. A terrified Allyson is then pursued by the Shape, who later comes face-to-face with a readied and gun-toting Laurie Strode for their apparent final confrontation.

Director David Gordon Green later revealed Cameron was spared for use in a potential sequel.

"There's ideas for him," Green told Collider. "There was more stuff of him and we decided to hold back and see what we could use later."

Green further confirmed Cameron is the son of Lonnie Elam, one of the young schoolyard bullies who torments Tommy (Brian Andrews) in John Carpenter's 1978 Halloween. Lonnie is seen later creeping up on a dilapidated Myers house, where he's scared away by a hidden Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence).

The above deleted scene is one of seven included on the Halloween home release, reaching 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD January 15.