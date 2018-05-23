Official ‘Halloween’ Sequel Synopsis Revealed

A variety of reports have surfaced about the plot of this year’s Halloween sequel, which features the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. The film’s official site has released a synopsis of the plot, which teases that Laurie’s showdown with Michael Myers will be their final encounter.

In the film, “Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.”

One interesting detail about the synopsis is that Michael is referred to as a “masked figure who has haunted her” while not specifying that, in previous sequels, it was established that Michael was Laurie’s long-lost brother. However, this lines up with comments that co-writer Danny McBride has shared about the film.

“We’re kind of ignoring all the films past the first one,” the filmmaker shared with Yahoo!. “It picks up after the first one, but it’s sort of an alternate reality. It’s as if the first Halloween ended in a slightly different way.”

Throughout the original film, the masked Michael stalks teens in the town of Haddonfield, Illinois, though no motive is ever revealed for his terror. In Halloween II, the narrative confirmed his connection to Laurie, with many of the film’s sequels using the familial connection as the motivation for Michael’s mayhem.

Devout fans might be disappointed if this piece of franchise lore is ignored, though the new film appears to serve as both a final chapter in Laurie’s story while also reviving a set of all-new characters.

“There was the idea of, ‘What do you call it?’ If I had had my druthers, I probably would’ve called it Halloween Retold. Because it’s being retold. It’s the original story in many, many, many ways. Just retold 40 years later with my granddaughter,” Curtis previously shared with Yahoo! Entertainment. “And as soon as I read what [writers] David Green and Danny McBride had come up with … and the way that they connected the dots of the story, it made so much sense to me that it felt totally appropriate for me to return to Haddonfield, Illinois, for another 40th-anniversary retelling.”

One teaser poster for the film has debuted, depicting the iconic mask of Michael Myers with the title “Halloween” plastered across the bottom. It’s currently unclear if that will remain the film’s official title or if we can expect a tweak to the name in the coming months.

The Halloween sequel will hit theaters on October 19th.

