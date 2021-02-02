Halloween 5 Star Shares Adorable Throwback Photos

✖

Behind only Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence, and the murderous Michael Myers himself, few figures are as iconic in the Halloween franchise than Danielle Harris, who starred in four different installments over the years, with the actress taking to Instagram to show off some throwback memories to her time filming Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers. What's clear by the photos is that, no matter how horrifying the on-screen events might be, the experience of actually bringing such a project to life is a lot more entertaining, as Harris and Michael Myers are seen taking turns putting one another into deadly situations.

Accompanying the photo, Harris merely used the caption "The good old days" to describe her memories of the film.

As if her frequent appearances in the series didn't make Harris memorable enough in the franchise, she filmed her first entry when she was only 10, with Harris thinking that this made her character more relatable to the audience, leading to her becoming a fan favorite.

"For years I've been trying to figure out what the fascination with that particular character is, because there are obviously lots of characters throughout the franchise that are iconic and awesome," Harris previously shared with ComicBook.com. "So this is my thought process, anyway. I pretty much think that everyone started watching, like you were saying, these horror movies, right around the time they're about nine, 10, 11 years old. That's when you catch a glimpse of HBO or pop in a VHS tape when your parents weren't home or your parents felt like that was right around the time that you were old enough to maybe sit down and watch it if they were part of that [fandom]. I mean, listen, some parents now show their kids these movies really, really young and I'm always like, 'Uh, are you sure that's a good idea? My character tried to kill her stepmom in the movie, so I don't really know if that's something you should be introducing to your child.'"

She added, "There weren't many of those [movies] really out there at that time. So I think everyone's sort of grown up with me and there's this kindred spirit [connection]. I get a lot of people saying, 'Oh, you seem accessible,' or like someone's little sister or someone's first girlfriend or that kind of 'every girl,' which also could be a little scary because there's sometimes not that boundary, where they feel like they've grown up with you and you're like, 'Actually, I've never met before. So you're kind of freaking me out.'"

Harris has confirmed that there are currently no plans to return to the Halloween franchise, but has also admitted she'd be happy to, if the right opportunity arose.

